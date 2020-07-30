Business News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: GNA

GFDs grateful to Akufo-Addo for entrepreneurship support programme

The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFDs) has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the entrepreneurship support program designed for persons with disabilities (PWDs).



According to the organization, this programme and many other government packages/support for them have clearly indicated that "President Akufo-Addo has not denied us our share of the national cake".



Ms. Sirina Mahamadu, the Vice President of the branch, expressed the appreciation at a media briefing in Sunyani, saying government had allocated GH¢4million to support 2000 PWDs who were entrepreneurs.



The beneficiaries comprised 1000 males and 1000 females, she said and added that nine registered disability groups including the Ghana Society of Persons with Disabilities (GSPD), Ghana Blind Union (GBU), National Association of Deaf (NAD), Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism, Ghana Stammers Association and Burns Survival Association are under the Federation.



Ms. Mahamadu pleaded with government that although she was doing all things possible to promote the welfare of PWDs, the Federation would be more excited if discussions, decisions and criteria to deal with issues of disabilities could be done with prior consent of members, represented by the executives.

