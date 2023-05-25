GEPA opens Ghana Trade House in Nairobi, Kenya

Business News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has officially opened a business centre in Kenya dubbed the 'Ghana Trade House' as part of its mandate to facilitate the export of Ghanaian goods and services.



The one-stop-shop outlet, located in Nairobi's Sameer Business Park, is intended to provide a platform for Ghanaian exporters to showcase their products and services in the East African country, fostering economic growth and development.



According to the CEO of GEPA, Afua Asabea Asare, the establishment of the Ghana Trade House forms part of the implementation of Ghana's National Export Development Strategy (NEDS), which aims to generate USD 25.3 billion in a non-traditional export revenues by the year 2029.



Speaking during the opening ceremony held in Nairobi on May 23, 2023, as part of the first-ever Ghana Expo in Kenya, Asabea Asare said the Ghana Trade House in Kenya, indicates the growing economic cooperation between Ghana and countries within the East Africa Region.



She said the Ghana Trade House will stock premium Ghanaian products for the East African market, diversify the options available, stimulate trade activities, create business opportunities, and generate employment opportunities.



She stated that the centre would provide market intelligence, a storage and warehousing facility, as well as a hub for networking between Ghanaian and Kenyan business representatives.



Asabea Asare added that it will become an avenue for cultural exchange between Ghana and Eastern Africa, and also serve as a platform for Kenyan businesses to engage with Ghanaian exporters and explore potential partnerships.



"The Ghana Trade House, in Kenya, signifies a giant step towards regional integration within Africa. It puts actions behind our words and highlights the commitment to promoting intra-African trade and cooperation. Other countries on the continent can foster similar initiatives, creating a network of trade houses that facilitate trade and economic integration at the regional level



"By promoting African products and brands on a continental scale, we tend to showcase the diversity and quality of African goods and services, fostering a positive image of African products in international markets. This can lead to increased demand, market penetration, and improved competitiveness for African businesses, complemented by a robust trade infrastructure and supportive environment for trade promotion. This could potentially woo foreign investment from international investors who perceive our region as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment, technology transfer, and economic growth and development", she explained.



The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokuah Asiamah Adjei, said the government of Ghana places a high premium on trade within Africa and is determined to do all it takes to boost its exports to African countries.



She added that Ghana is strongly committed to intra-African trade within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and that the opening of the Ghana Trade House adds value to Ghana's bilateral trade with Kenya.



Kenya's Ag. Director for International Trade at the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Oliver Konje, urged Ghana and Kenya businesses to explore opportunities in both markets by promoting export products that have comparative advantages.



He encouraged Ghanaian chocolatiers to look into the Kenyan market, while Kenyan tea companies do the same in Ghana.



Floice Alukabana, the CEO of the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA), urged African nations to commit themselves to promote trade liberalisation through market linkages.



She said KEPROBA will continue to collaborate with GEPA to boost trade between Kenya and Ghana.



The Ghana Expo was instituted by the Ghana National Coordinating Office (NCO) of AfCTA in collaboration with GEPA, as a market entry strategy intended to position Ghana as a major trading partner across Africa.



Ghana's team for the five-day Business Expo, which will end on Friday, May 26, 2023, included 70 local enterprises.