GEPA launches technology-driven export trade information Centre

Business News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority has launched a technology-driven export trade information centre to serve as a one-stop shop for up-to-date export related information for the exporter community.



Dubbed the GEPA Impact Hub, the centre would provide value-added services to exporters in a bid to meet the ultimate goal of the National Export Development Strategy, which is to attain US$25.3 billion in Non-Traditional Export earnings by 2029.



The GEPA Impact Hub is an IT-enabled hub with computers, online resources and a library located at the Africa Trade House where clients can access export-related information.



In addition to the services that the GIH would offer, key export sector regulatory agencies, the Ghana Standards Authority, the Food and Drugs Authority and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture would provide part of their services from the Hub to curtail the time and effort spent by clients moving from one office to the other in a search of relevant information.



Addressing participants at the launch, Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, said information was key in the country’s industrialization and transformation agenda.



He said most advanced countries achieved their status through industrialization and Ghana should not be left out serious with the industrialization agenda.



Mr Kyerematen said exports were key to the industrialization agenda if Ghana would succeed and develop, adding that it was important for all stakeholders to pursue and achieve the NEDs goal and target of $25.3 billion in 2029.



“The National Export Development Strategy target of USD25.3billion in non-traditional export earnings by 2029 seems overwhelming. However, leveraging on partnerships to achieve an initiative such as the GEPA Impact Hub, will enable us build a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” he said.



Mr Kyerematen called for the scaling up of the partnership to ensure the various regions had a similar set up, to build the capacities of exporters in the regions as well.



“Over time, together with the regional Business Resource Centres, we would be more than ready to be export-oriented for an industrialized Ghana,” he said.



Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, said the Hub was established to ensure that GEPA stayed on top of its responsibilities as a Trade Promotion Organisation, facilitating easy access to up-to-date trade information and data.



She expressed the hope that the Hub would drive the young entrepreneurs who are aspiring to be big time exporters to achieve their future goals.



She said the Hub would serve as an incubator for potential exporters, especially young aspiring exporters who needed guidance and training on accessing trade information.



“Indeed, they are our primary target because the future belongs to them,” she said and urged the exporter community, young entrepreneurs, and the public to patronize the facility and make full use of various services on offer.



The GEPA Impact Hub would serve as an incubator for potential exporters, particularly young would-be exporters who will be provided guidance, navigation and training on accessing export trade information.



The Centre will provide relevant information on issues such as standards, quality, packaging, and financing.



Other activities at the Hub include a Bi-monthly Ghana Export School Webinars, Limited office space for B2B meetings on-demand by client exporters, time with seasoned Exporters, Mentoring sessions with students with bankable export projects and quarterly Masterclass sessions.



The Trade Library at the Hub offers current information resources on international trade. The resources are both Physical and Online and include the International Trade Centre’s market analysis tools such as Trade and Investment Maps.