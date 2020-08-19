Business News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: GCB Bank Limited

GCB improves on power 100 banks on social media

Logo of GCB

GCB, has once again been listed by The Financial Brand as one of the Power 100 banks using social media for the first two quarters of 2020.



GCB for the second time since 2019, was the only Ghanaian bank that got listed among the 18 banks and other financial institutions operating in Ghana.



The Power 100, which is a list of retail banks and credit unions using major social media channels, is collated by The Financial Brand; a US-based institution that monitors roughly 2,500 banks and credit unions on Facebook and Twitter as well as Instagram and YouTube.



According to The Financial Brand, the series of lists is based on a proprietary database encompassing hundreds of banks and credit unions in English speaking countries around the world.



The ranking is based on Banks and Credit Unions who provide retail consumer financial services and conduct the bulk of their marketing in English on social media with the most content posted.



GCB in 2019 ended the year as the 97th Best Bank on Social Media emerging the 59th Best Bank on Facebook and 80th on Twitter globally.



This year's 91st ranking for Q1 and Q2 is an improvement in our position from last year’s emerging the 40th Best Bank on Instagram, 61st on Facebook and 76th on Twitter globally.



GCB is poised to work hard to remain among the best global Banks and brands pushing retail solutions on social media.



Being the leader in all markets and the most compliant bank in Africa, the 67 year old Bank remains focused in ensuring best practices are observed in our marketing activities which includes Digital Marketing.



GCB, according to the Head of Corporate Affairs Department, Mr Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, will continue to stir the passion of its online audience with content that educates, entertains, inspires and connects while remaining the leader in all markets.



The Bank currently has a total following of over 600,000 and has shared over 400 products and non-product related content across our active channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube in the first half of 2020.



The Bank will continue to harness the use of Social media and other digital marketing tools to create and heighten the awareness level for our digital offerings, mitigate crises and enhance the Bank's reputation through sustainability drives.



Some of the listed Banks include:



State Bank of India



TD Bank, Canada



GT Bank, Nigeria



Chase



Citi



HSBC



Maybank



ICIC



Bank of the Philippine Islands



Nedbank



Bank of Montreal



Bank of Ireland

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.