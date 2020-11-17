Business News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: GCB Bank Limited

GCB MD takes office as he is sworn-in

Kofi Adomakoh, Managing Director of GCB Bank Ltd

The new Managing Director of GCB Bank Ltd, Mr Kofi Adomakoh, has commenced work with the prospects of improving shareholder value and customer experience.



He has consequently been sworn in as the MD of Ghana’s largest bank to perform his duties.



At a ceremony at the Bank’s Head Office in Accra, a justice of the High Court, Justice Stephen Oppong, swore-in the MD.



The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by the Board Chairman of the Bank, Mr Jude Kofi Arthur and other members of the Board.



The Board of GCB Bank Limited announced the appointment of Kofi as the new Managing Director (MD) of the Bank on Monday, 9th November 2020.



Kofi has already met with the top Management and staff of the Bank.



Prior to his appointment, Kofi was the Director & Global Head, Project and Asset-Based Finance of the African Export-Import Bank headquartered in Cairo. He brings to this role, over 25 years of banking experience within Africa; 15 of which have been at executive management levels.



Kofi has held many leadership roles including Executive Director, Corporate & Institutional Banking at Barclays Bank Ghana Limited (now ABSA Bank Ghana Limited) and Head of Institutional Banking Group at Ecobank Ghana Limited.



Kofi holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, majoring in Economics from the University of Ghana, Legon. He had his Ordinary and Advanced Levels education at the St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast.

