GCAA, AIB-Ghana working to develop policy to support aviation accident victims

Business News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB-Ghana) has indicated plans to develop a policy aimed at supporting accident victims in the aviation industry.



According to the two major stakeholders in the sector, the policy will ensure that accident victims will promptly receive medical support and services in the event of an aviation-related accident.



Daniel Acquah, Deputy Director General in charge of Technical Services at the GCAA explained that the policy seeks to basically facilitate the assistance that airlines are required to directly offer to accident victims.



“We can compare this to road accidents where every vehicle is insured, and the insurance policy is supposed to take care of the accident victims. However, we know that these things can sometimes drag on. Most of the time, accident victims have to take care of themselves and then file a claim, which can sometimes become a legal battle.”



“The Civil Aviation Authority is saying that in order to prevent such things from happening or continuing to happen in the event of an air accident, this policy will actually facilitate our work as a regulator to ensure that airlines fulfill their mandate as outlined in the policy.”



Daniel Acquah said this on the occasion of Aviation Safety Investigations Day which was marked in Accra on July 24, 2023.



Commissioner of the Banjul Accord Group for the Accident Investigation Day, Engineer Charles Irikefe Erhueh on his part emphasized that the aviation sector plays a critical to the growth of most economies and therefore needs collaboration among all stakeholders.



“We are here because we believe that in the aviation industry, without safety, nothing can be seen as being done properly, especially with some of the recommended practices. Aviation is the safest and fastest way to get anywhere. That is why we are here to share that collaboration, innovations, and emerging technologies to ensure that those standards are maintained.



MA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







