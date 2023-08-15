GARCC bans pragya, aboboyaa operations in Accra, Tema, others areas

Business News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

The Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (GARCC) has bemoaned the unregulated activities and operations of freight tricycles (aboboyaa) and rickshaws (pragya) within the Central Business District (CBD) and some principal streets of Accra.



This, the GARCC said, has resulted in heavy traffic congestion and chaotic scenes with indiscriminate packing and flouting of traffic regulations among others, hence the need to regulate the movement of these vehicles in order to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, while ensuring the comfort of travellers.



Thus, at its meeting held on Monday, August 14, 2023, the GARCC resolved to restrict the movement of such vehicles in the CBD of “Accra Metropolitan, Krowor, Korle Klottey, Tema Metropolitan, La Dade Kotopon, La Nkwantanang Madina, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso West, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso North, Ledzokuku, Okaikwei North and Adentan Municipal.”



Also, it resolved to “reinforce the ban on the use of aboboyaa on the motorway and principal streets” in the Greater Accra region.



It further placed a ban on the "use of party paraphernalia during festivals in the region". This includes no hoisting of flags and no wearing of party attires, among others.



The GARCC has, therefore, charged all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and their Presiding Members to ensure that all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) sensitise the public and subsequently pass a by-law to promote the implementation of the resolutions.