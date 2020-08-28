Business News of Friday, 28 August 2020

GACL to disinfect KIA ahead of possible reopening - Aviation Minister

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda

The Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda has disclosed plans to disinfect the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) 48 hours ahead of a possible international flights resumption.



The exercise which will be conducted by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) will come on after a meeting today, August 28 between airline operators and airport authorities.



Addressing journalists after a tour of the KIA on August 27 to monitor the progress of work ahead of the possible resumption, the minister said; “We want to make sure all the installations are done, set up ready, drive tests carried out before we will conduct the disinfection exercise and that should actually be at least not less done 24-48 hours before we start operations.”



“We also want to make sure the KIA is really sanitised decently enough,” Kofi Adda added.



The Aviation Minister said he is optimistic that all reopen operations will fall in line with the president’s declaration of a possible reopening of the airport on September 1, 2020.



“All the COVID-19 safety standards towards a possible reopening are being shared globally with all the agencies and stakeholders involved. In the end, a collective approval of what is best suited for [Ghana] will be adopted and the very final bit will be sanctioned by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)” Kofi Adda stated.



Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, on his part said in addition to the improved facilities at the airport, the company has marked up all areas in the terminal building where travellers are likely to flock in a bid to enforce social distancing protocols.



He added that the airport has also configured its systems to improve aeration in all enclosed areas to reduce the risk of concentration of the Coronavirus.



Adding, the mandatory wearing of nose masks before entering the airport will be very much enforced.

