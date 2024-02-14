Full list of President Akufo-Addo's new ministerial nominees

Business News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a massive shake-up in his government today, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, following reports of an imminent "Valentine's Day" reshuffle.



In all, the president relieved 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers of their duties, some of which he reassigned.



Some of the notable names the president sacked include the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



The other ministers who have been sacked are the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu; the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe; and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie.



Here are the new appointees of President Akufo-Addo



Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has been named Greater Accra Regional Minister. The current occupant of the role, Henry Quartey, is heading to the Interior Ministry.



Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has been reassigned to the Office of the President to serve as a Minister of State.



Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye will head to the Ministry of Health.



Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, is heading to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry to replace Freda Prempeh.



Andrew Egyepa Mercer, currently the Deputy Minister of Energy and MP for Sekondi, will now serve as the Minister of Tourism. He replaces Dr. Mohammed Awal.



Ophelia Hayford Mensah, MP for Mfantesman, is headed to the Ministry for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, replacing Dr. Kwaku Afriyie.



Ms Fatimatu Abubakar will remain at the Information Ministry but as the substantive.



Her former boss, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, moves to Works and Housing.



Francis Asenso Boakye leaves the Works and Housing Ministry to take over from Kwasi Amoako-Attah as Roads and Highways Minister.



Deputy Local Government Minister Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah will also remain at the Local Government Ministry but will be taking over from his boss, Dan Kwaku Botwe.



Darkoa Newman, MP for Okaikoi South, is heading to the Gender Ministry, replacing the defeated Walewale MP, Zuweira Lariba.



Abdul-Aziz Musah Ayaba, MP for Mion, and Prince Hamid Armah, MP for Kwesimintim, and Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, MP for Effiduase Asokore, among other MPs, have been named as deputy ministers.



View a full list of new ministerial nominees of Akufo-Addo:















