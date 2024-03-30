‘Fuel prices to stay same in April first pricing window’ – COPEC

Business News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has announced that fuel prices are likely to be maintained in April’s first pricing window.



According to COPEC, projections for April’s first pricing window is pegged at a litre of petrol at GH¢13.41. This means that prices of fuel at the various pumps nationwide would be maintained in the April 2024 first pricing widow.



“Baring any universal changes in petroleum prices of $874.09/MT for petrol and $835.64/MT for diesel and LPG $627.30/MT, with a corresponding dollar-cedi rate of 1:13.0555, a litre of diesel will also be sold at GH¢13.91, with LPG selling at GH¢14.20 per kilogram," they stated.



COPEC, however, projected a likely surge in petrol prices in the second pricing window, while diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are likely to maintain their prices.



