Fuel prices not coming down anytime soon – COPEC

Business News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has said there is no indication that the prices of fuel will reduce on the international market.



According to him, the prices are rather likely to increase despite hopes for a reduction.



“it’s not coming down anytime soon,” he noted in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



Mr Amoah also stated that the upsurge in the prices of petroleum products will continue if the government does not up its game in solving the cedi depreciation.



He predicted that petrol may sell as high as GH¢18 by December if the situation is not curbed as soon as possible.