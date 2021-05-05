Fuel prices increased

Business News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Fuel prices in the country have consistently seen a steady increase since the beginning of the year.



This issue is of great concern to Ghanaians because the increase affects transport fares and the pricing of goods and services in the country.



The prices of petrol and diesel which were both selling at GH¢5.74 pesewas now being sold between GH¢6.13 pesewas and GH¢ 6.05 pesewas.



Though the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) reduced fuel margins from 17 pesewas to 9 pesewas after a crunch meeting with key stakeholders in the petroleum sector yesterday, the prices of fuel at various pumps are still above the previous price, GH¢5.74 pesewas.



Stakeholders in various oil marketing companies (OMCs) had earlier described the newly introduced Energy sector levy as a nuisance and insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.



Commercial vehicle drivers and other driver unions have also threatened to increase transportation fares in the coming days.



They asked Ghanaians to be ready to pay between 15% to 40% increment in transport fares.