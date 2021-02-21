Business News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Fuel price increment: Akufo-Addo government insensitive - John Jinapor

Former Deputy Power Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor

Former Deputy Power Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, has described the Akufo-Addo administration as being insensitive to the plight of citizens amid the increment in fuel prices.



Prices of fuel at various pumps across the country have witnessed an increment in the first pricing window of February. The national average price of fuel per litre at the moment is pegged at GH¢5.03.



But reacting to the increment in Parliament, the former deputy energy minister, John Jinapor, pointed the move is a result of the bad inefficiency and economic management of the country by the Akufo-Addo administration.



“This increment is coming especially at the time where businesses are suffering and bearing the consequences of COVID-19 restrictions demonstrates that the Akufo-Addo government is insensitive and heartless to the ordinary Ghanaians,” the former energy minister stressed.



Meanwhile, some analysts have attributed the increase in petroleum products to the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against major trading currencies.