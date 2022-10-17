Fuel hike: Committed Drivers confirm increase in transport fares

Business News of Monday, 17 October 2022

President of the Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Charles Danso, has confirmed plans to increase transport fares.



The Institute for Energy Security (IES) projected that fuel price will increase by October 16, 2022.



This is due to the increases in price of the products on the international market, and the significant decline in the value of the local currency against the American greenback or US dollar.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr. Charles Danso said, “Where we have gotten to, whether we like it or not, we have to increase the fares.” You will all notice that the fuel prices have been increasing continuously. Even during the last increment, we were supposed to increase the transport fares and we did not, only for us to wake up today that a gallon of diesel is GHC72, while a gallon of petrol is GHC63.”



He noted that the last time the transport fare was increased, the fuel and diesel were selling for about GHC38 and a little over GHC40.



He said that although the increment of the fuel price was a major factor informing their decision to increase the transport fares. Other factors, including taxes at the DVLA and taxes on spare parts, also influenced the increment.



“The increment of the fuel price is the main factor. When you look at the initial price of petrol, GHC11.10 per litre and today it is 13.99 or 13.95 and the diesel has also jumped to 15.99, you can see that it is outrageous,” he said.



Mr Danso said after calculating the difference between the initial price of fuel and other petroleum prices, it is likely to increase the fares by 18 to 20 per cent.



He made it clear that the Association was not happy in increasing the fares, explaining that when that happens, some passengers refuse to pick ‘trotro’ and they walk when they have to go on a short distance.



He urged all Ghanaians to help fight galamsey, and further called on Government to do whatever it can to stabilise the cedi, noting that it has also affected the fuel price.