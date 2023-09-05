From doubt to destiny: Your property rate, your community's future!

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: Anita Ankrah, Contributor

In the heart of our beloved Ghana, a quiet revolution is taking place—a revolution that promises to reshape our communities, boost our local development, and empower each of us as stewards of progress.



For years, the property rate collection system in our nation grappled with challenges that hindered its effectiveness. Identifying liable properties was a daunting task, eliable records were scarce, and cash payments were often shrouded in secrecy. The lack of transparency left us in the dark, resulting in poor collection rates across the country.



We understand the skepticism that many of you may have harbored over the years due to past challenges in property rate collection. We've all witnessed the frustrations and uncertainties surrounding the process.



However, it's crucial to emphasize that we are at the dawn of a new era, and this transformation promises brighter days ahead which should stir your hearts with hope and pride.



The Unified Common Platform (UCP), accessible through.



https://portal.myassembly.gov.gh, has emerged as a beacon of change—a digital force for self-service, transparency, accountability, and growth.



Let us pause for a moment to appreciate how far we have come. As of December 2022, only 1.3 million properties were identified as liable for property rates nationwide, with a mere 186,000 individuals linked to some of these properties. It was a landscape marred by uncertainty and inefficiency.



Fast forward to today, between January 2023 and June 2023, the UCP has unveiled a staggering revelation. It has identified a remarkable 10,124,311 million structures and more than 15,293,161 million individuals associated with them. These are not just numbers; they represent a promise—a promise of brighter days ahead.



The UCP has been meticulously designed with transparency and trustworthiness at its core. We know the importance of seeing where your hard-earned money goes. This platform offers just that. It's not just about paying bills; it's about ensuring your contributions go directly toward the betterment of your community.



Now, let's embark on a journey to uncover the remarkable features that make the Unified Common Platform (UCP) a game-changer—a platform designed not just for the present but to shape a brighter future for all of us.



Easy Access: Your Gateway to Convenience



Imagine a world where cumbersome registrations are a thing of the past. With the UCP, this vision is now a reality. It's as simple as entering your phone number, and just like that, you're recognized, welcomed, and empowered. This platform has been meticulously crafted with your convenience in mind, ensuring that every step is as effortless as it is efficient.



Accountability at Its Core: Shining Light on Transparency



In the past, the shadows of fraud and corruption cast a long and daunting pall over our property rate collection system. But today, we stand united to dispel those shadows once and for all. Accountability is not just a promise; it's embedded in the very core of the UCP.



Responsibility Segregation for Enhanced Accountability



Responsibilities are no longer concentrated but thoughtfully distributed among different entities.



In the UCP, the process of property rate collection has been meticulously dissected, and each critical function is now managed by distinct entities. This segregation of responsibilities is designed to create multiple layers of checks and balances, ensuring that no single entity can manipulate or compromise the

integrity of the process. Here's how it works:



1. Property Information Management: The UCP seamlessly interfaces with key sources of property information, such as the Lands Commission, LUSPA database, property Google’s places databases. As well as other third-party information provided by assemblies, previously engaged commissioned collectors and the like.



This ensures that the system is always up-to-date with the most accurate and current property data. This responsibility lies with data and integration teams.



2. Bill Calculation: When it comes to determining your property rate, the UCP takes into account all relevant factors, such as replacement cost known as the rateable value which is determined by the Lands Commission who are the only authorised entity to determine such for property rate purposes, and the applicable rates set by your local assembly known as the rate impost.



This calculation is automated and leaves no room for human error or manipulation. The responsibility for this lies with the system's automated algorithms.



3. Digital Payment Handling: Once your property rate is calculated, the UCP directs your payment to a separate, secure entity responsible for processing

digital payments. This entity has no access to alter the bill amount in any way. They are tasked solely with receiving payments and reporting the amount received to the UCP.



4. Issuance of Receipts: After your payment is successfully processed, the Controller and Accountant General's department takes on the role of issuing official electronic receipts directly to you. They do so independently, with no influence over the payment amount. This step provides a transparent record of your transaction.



5. Monitoring and Oversight: An oversight body or committee, consisting of independent auditors or government officials and the district, is responsible for monitoring the entire process. They ensure that each step is carried out faithfully and transparently. Any discrepancies or irregularities are promptly flagged for investigation.



6. Feedback Mechanism: The UCP includes a feedback mechanism where you, as the ratepayer, can report any concerns or disputes regarding your property rate or payment process. This feedback is critically important in ensuring accountability.



By segregating these responsibilities, the UCP has established a system where each entity plays a specific role, reducing the possibility of fraud, corruption, or unfair manipulation. Furthermore, this distributed responsibility system promotes transparency, accountability, and trust in the property rate collection process, ensuring that every Ghanaian can confidently participate in building a brighter future for our communities.



This strategic division eliminates any opportunity for fraudulent activities. With a watchful eye on each step, the UCP ensures that every transaction is transparent, and every Cedi is accounted for.



Transparent Billing: Your Assurance of Fairness



Fairness is a cornerstone of the UCP. It doesn't just stop at easy access and accountability; it extends to your bills. The system, seamlessly interconnected with critical property information sources, calculates your property rates with pinpoint accuracy.



No more worries about overcharging or unfair assessments. The UCP ensures that you're billed fairly, reflecting the true value of your property and the location of the property in the community.



Digital Payments: The Guardians of Your Bill Amount



In the digital age, payments are no longer a matter of cash changing hands in secrecy. UCP directs your payments to a separate entity, one with no room for tampering with your bill amount. No more concerns about misappropriation of your hard-earned money.



To add an extra layer of security and confidence, receipts are issued by the Controller and Accountant General's department. Every Cedi you pay is meticulously tracked and officially documented.



As we explore these remarkable facets of the UCP, it becomes evident that this is more than just a platform; it's a transformative force. It's a testament to our collective resolve to leave behind the challenges of the past and forge a future where transparency, convenience, and fairness reign supreme.



In our pursuit of a better Ghana, we must not only celebrate these advancements but actively participate in them. Visit myassembly.gov.gh, embrace the UCP, and make your payment. Encourage your neighbors to do the same. Together, we will usher in a new era of property rate collection—one that truly works for all of us.



This is our opportunity, our moment, and our Ghana. Let's seize it with hope, determination, and a shared vision for a brighter future.



Our Civic Duty: Pay and Inspire Your Neighbor



It's vital to remember that property rates stay in the assembly for the benefit of us, the citizens. They fuel essential services, from street lighting and road maintenance to rubbish collection and community facilities.



By paying your property rate and encouraging your neighbors to follow suit, you're not just settling a bill; you're investing in a cleaner, brighter, and more prosperous future for all of us.



The Call to Action



Today, as this message finds its way to you and me, let it resonate in our hearts. Let it ignite a passion for change, a yearning for brighter communities, and a determination to build a Ghana we can proudly call home.



Visit myassembly.gov.gh, embrace this revolutionary platform, and make your payment. Together, we will fuel our communities with the funds they need to flourish. Together, we will create a Ghana that shines as a beacon of progress.

The future is in our hands. Let's seize this moment and unite for our communities!



Numbers Don't Lie



The numbers don't lie—10.3 million properties and over 15 million individuals are now accounted for in this new system. These figures represent not just progress but the boundless potential of a united Ghana. With your participation, we can channel this potential into tangible development.



The Power of Unity



This is a call to unity. Together, we can inspire change. Together, we can transform our communities. By paying your property rate and encouraging your neighbors to do the same, you're not just fulfilling a civic duty; you're actively participating in building a stronger, more prosperous Ghana.



The Assurance of Progress



Rest assured that this transformation is not merely a fleeting promise. Collections have already begun, and the numbers speak volumes—approximately 930 thousand Ghana Cedis collected in May 2023, followed by steady increases in subsequent months. The project aims to collect at least 1.7 billion by the end of the year.



Your Community, Your Responsibility



Property rates are not funds that disappear into the central government's coffers; they are resources dedicated to improving your immediate community. By paying your property rate and rallying your neighbors to join in, you are taking ownership of the transformation.



A Vision for the Future



Imagine well-lit streets, well-maintained roads, clean neighborhoods, and community facilities that cater to your needs. This vision is within reach. It's a vision where your contributions are transformed into tangible results, where the future is bright, clean, and prosperous.



The Unified Common Platform (UCP) and myassembly.gov.gh are not just tools; they are symbols of hope, progress, and unity. This is our moment to rise above the challenges of the past and embrace a future where our communities thrive.



Visit portal.myassembly.gov.gh today, make your payment, and inspire your neighbors to do the same. Together, we are the architects of change, and together, we will build a Ghana we are proud to call home.

With unwavering hope and determination.