Fresh inflows of dollars providing liquidity to foreign exchange market – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has announced that some steps have been taken to restore order in the forex markets and that the country is already beginning to see some calm returning.



Addressing the nation on the economy on Sunday night, the President announced an enhanced supervisory action by the Bank of Ghana in the forex bureau markets and the black market to flush out illegal operators, as well as ensuring that those permitted to operate legally abide by the market rules.



According to him, fresh inflows of dollars are providing liquidity to the foreign exchange market, and addressing the pipeline demand



“The Bank of Ghana has given its full commitment to the commercial banks to provide liquidity to ensure the wheels of the economy continue to run in a stabilized manner, till the IMF Programme kicks in and the financing assurances expected from other partners also come in,” he added.



According to him, government is working with the Bank of Ghana and the oil producing and mining companies to introduce a new legal and regulatory framework to ensure that all foreign exchange earned from operations in Ghana are, initially, paid to banks domiciled in Ghana to help boost the domestic foreign exchange market; and



President Akufo-Addo further said the Bank of Ghana will enhance its gold purchase programme.



“I am confident that these immediate measures designed to change the structure of our balance of payment flows, sanitise the foreign exchange market to ensure that the banks and forex bureaus operate along international best practices, together with strengthened supervision, will go a long way to sanitize our foreign exchange market, and make it more resilient against external vulnerabilities going forward” he said.