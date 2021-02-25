Business News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Freight Forwarders request meeting with GSA over additional charges by shipping lines

The Freight Forwarders are against the additional charges added by shipping lines

Members of the Concerned Freight Forwarders and Traders Ghana have requested a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) over the additional charges introduced by shipping lines.



According to them, the additional charges have come at a time they are dealing with the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.



This further compounds the problems they are already facing, a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Oheneba Afaawuah said.



“We have received various port additional charges to be introduced by the shipping lines effective March 1. They (Shipping Lines) claim the Ghana Shippers Authority has approved these charges,” the statement said.



It added “We are at a loss as to the factors considered for these increments with some exceeding 200%. The world is finding it very hard to find its feet with the current pandemic that has befallen all of us.



“Madam, we are therefore by this letter respectfully requesting for a meeting with stakeholders including the lines and GPHA to discuss the above subject to make stakeholders understand the rationale and be properly placed to inform our members and the general public.”