Freezing executive’s salary increment a wise decision - Austin Gamey

Business News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

A Labour Consultant, Austin Gamey has said that Government’s decision to freeze salary increment of the Executive is a wise one considering that COVID-19 has affected the economy.



However, more needs to be done and information needs to be shared on this decision for Ghanaians to understand the details and sympathize with the situation.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Austin shared: “What will be the impact and in addition to that how will that trickle down because if there is a call for an adjustment; which government is trying to do, they have to share information as to how much we will lose as a country if we don’t adjust.



"To be honest, we know that this COVID has really harrassed the system and it’s not over yet. We don’t know what will happen if the 3rd wave comes down on us. So it is wise but let them be detailed enough so that everyone will know and sympathize with the situation”.



In conclusion, Austin Gamey stated that he sides with the President’s decision. Nonetheless, he believes that the state “must think outside the box” and go further to revive the economy affected by COVID-19.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that he has put a freeze on salary increments for himself and his appointees this year.



This includes pay rises for the Vice President, Ministers of State, and all other appointees of the Executive.



The President maintains that this is a way of appreciating the plight of Ghanaians in the wake of the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.