Free electricity would’ve been impossible under NDC – Energy Ministry

Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr. Amin Adam

The Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr. Amin Adam has asserted that the free electricity supply provided by the sitting government amidst the COVID-19 pandemic would have been impossible under the erstwhile administration.



Speaking at the NPP manifesto launch in Cape Coast, the Deputy Minister noted that the former President Mahama could not have provided Ghanaians with free electricity especially in this difficult time because of the huge debt the energy sector was burdened with then.



He explained that load shedding of power back then (dumsor) cost the country $680 million in 2014 which amounted to about 2% of GDP at the time.



“The Energy sector faced unprecedented financial crisis under the NDC government which could not even support the procurement of fuel to run plants.



“President Akufo-Addo has not only found the means to secure fuel supply over the last three years but has also cleared all government debt owed the Electricity Company of Ghana,” he said.



Dr. Amin noted that back then, the situation was so dire that doctors performed surgery with flashlights because of unplanned power outages.



The politician beleives the Akufo-Addo government has prioriotised dumsor so Ghanaians can put in place measures to ensure the end of load shedding.



“Under the NDC government, many industries became very



uncompetitive and so relocated to neighbouring countries due to the high cost of electricity. In fact, Ghana’s electricity tariff was about the highest in the sub-region but under Akufo-Addo, the cost has declined,” Dr Amin Adam said.



According to him, the ruling party has redeemed over $1 billion of debt accrued by Mahama’s government from the Bulk Oil Distribution Companies to sustain cash flow in the Energy Sector and avoid further accumulation of debts.



“The NPP government is the first in the history of Ghana to reduce tariffs by 11% on a net basis against an increase in tariff of 265% under the NDC government. The president has shown that he cares for Ghanaians by going the extra mile to protect the welfare of Ghanaians in his unapparelled dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.





