Business News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Richard Abbey, Contributor

Free SHS on course to accelerate Ghana’s development - Nii Kpakpa Quartey

Management and financial consultant, Nii Kpakpa Quartey

Nii Kpakpa Quartey, a management and financial consultant, speaking at a virtual rally organised by The Hope Campaign, has urged the Ghanaian youth to vote massively to retain the NPP in government.



According to him, the NPP through its Free SHS policy has set Ghana on course for accelerated economic development.



He explained that nations develop not by virtue of their natural resources but by the quality of their intellectual resources. Such human resource can be developed through free mass education such as Free SHS Policy



“For me, the Free SHS is not great only because it is Free, it is great because Ghana will always have the intellectual resources it needs to propel the engines of innovation, science and technology -- this is what we need to advance our cause as a people.



The free SHS is great because it is what will bridge the gap between the first world and the third world. It is free mass education that nations like Britain, France, Singapore, Japan, China all managed to leapfrog into advancement and by this same means we will do same and by the Grace of the Almighty God”.



He added that: “These nations did not become great because of their natural resources; gold, silver, bauxite and the things we often boast – No !! because guess what? they have none. They became great because a generational leader foresaw and understood that progress and advancement can achieved by building up intellectual resources not just natural resources. This is what I see HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo doing for the youth and future generations.”



He admonished the youth to keep faith with the party and stay this course of accelerated development. He said there is no other formula for development anywhere than what is being implemented today by the NPP.



The CEO for Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, at the same event made the case that the last four years of the NPP administration has brought about rapid transformation to the Ghanaian economy and urged Ghanaians to retain the NPP on 7th December 2020



The Number 1 Virtual Rally held on November 22, is the second in a series of virtual rallies organised by The Hope Campaign--a leading pro-NPP campaign group which has become famous for such innovative and impactful campaigns.



Other speakers who took turns on the night to speak at the virtual rally included the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Mustapha Hamid.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.