Free SHS foodstuff suppliers threaten to strike over delayed payments

Business News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Foodstuff shortage is likely to hit Senior High Schools across the country because suppliers to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) have threatened to withdraw their services.



According to some suppliers who spoke to Asaase News on condition of anonymity, they have not been paid for supplying the schools with foodstuff for almost three months.



They furthered that some suppliers took loans to buy the food items needed by the schools as well as meet the demands of the Buffer Stock outfit.



This they said has left many of their members struggling to stay in business because they are financially handicapped.



“We have not received any payments from Buffer Stock for almost 90 days now and our members are really struggling. Some secured loans to be able to meet the supply demands of Buffer Stock and the schools and the delay in the payment is really messing up their businesses and their ability to plan.”



On behalf of the Ministry of Education, NAFCO receives all the items from its suppliers and distributes them to Senior High Schools in the country.



After the schools have received the items, invoices are processed and the suppliers, on the other hand, get their monies back within 60 days.