Former finance minister Dr Joe Abbey is dead

Business News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Economist and former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Joe Abbey has passed away after a short illness.



According to a Joy Business report, the former Government Statistician and Diplomat passed away over the weekend.



Until his demise, Dr. Joe Abbey was serving as the Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Analysis, a policy think-tank that lays emphasis on economic research and financial analysis.



He is credited for his immense contribution in to helping address Ghana’s economic challenges and operation of an open-door policy for economic debates.



From 1978 to 1979, Dr Joe Abbey served as Minister for Economic Planning after he was appointed by the late former president Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.



He also served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada from 1984 to 1986 and Ghana’s Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 1986 to 1990.



In 1990, the renowned economist was appointed to serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA until 1994.



Dr. Joe Abbey died at the age of 82.



