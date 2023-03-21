Former deputy finance minister Dr Anthony Akoto Osei is dead

Business News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, a former Minister for Finance and a Member of Parliament, has been reported dead.



The death was confirmed by Parliament through its official Facebook handle late Monday, March 20.



"Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace," Parliament's post accompanied by a photo of the deceased read.



Dr Akoto Osei was in the cabinet of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as the Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.



Before becoming the finance minister under ex-President Kufuor, he served as the deputy minister for the sector.



In May, 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named Dr Anthony Akoto Osei as part of his 19 ministers who would form his cabinet as the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation.



He was a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Old Tafo Constituency in the Ashanti Region. While in Parliament, he served as the Ranking Member for the Committee on Finance, and a member of the Interior and Defence committees of the House.







He obtained a PhD from Howard University in 1987, a Master of Arts degree in Applied Economics from the American University in 1980. He had earlier obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Economics from Oberlin College in Ohio in 1978.



On 27 March 2002, he became a member of the Management Board of Merchant Bank (Ghana) Ltd. Previously, he worked as Associate Professor at Dollard University (USA) and previously as a Research Assistant at the Centre for Policy Analysis (Ghana).



IB/WA