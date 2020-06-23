Business News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Class FM

Former BOST MD, George Okley Mensah passes on

A former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Mr George Mensah Okley, has died.



The cause of his death is not readily known.



President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed the late Okley to replace Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng as MD.



He resigned in August 2019 following reports of unaccounted-for contracts at BOST.



Prior to his appointment, Mr Okley was the director in charge of Upstream at Ghana’s Ministry of Energy.



He held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



He also had a Master’s Degree in Reservoir Evaluation and Management from the Heriot-Watt University, Edinburg, Scotland, with a focus on oil field operation, reservoir engineering, reservoir concepts, reservoir sedimentology, formation evaluation, well testing and production, reservoir simulation, rock mechanics with geophysics and modelling.

