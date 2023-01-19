Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.00, GH¢10.36 on interbank market as of January 19

Business News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 19, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.3510 and a selling price of 10.3614.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.3410 and a selling price of 10.3514. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.40 and sold at a rate of 13.00.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.8373 and a selling price of 12.8523 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 12.6988 and a selling price of 12.7136.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.70 and sold at a rate of 15.70.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.2352 and a selling price of 11.2473 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.2051 and a selling price of 11.2162.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.60 and sold at a rate of 13.60.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6119 and a selling price of 0.6124 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6048 and a selling price of 0.6051.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 44.5086 and a selling price of 44.5434 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 44.5507 and a selling price of 44.5864.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 18.50.



