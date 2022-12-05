Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢14.20, BoG at GH¢13.11 as of December 5

Business News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 5, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0973 and a selling price of 13.1105.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0973 and a selling price of 13.1105. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.50 and sold at a rate of 14.20.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 16.0259 and a selling price of 16.0446 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 15.6834 and a selling price of 15.7004.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 16.40 and sold at a rate of 17.20.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.7314 and a selling price of 13.7462 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 13.5751 and a selling price of 13.5875.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.40 and sold at a rate of 14.10.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7412 and a selling price of 0.7420 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7728 and a selling price of 0.7734.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.8411 and a selling price of 33.9670 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 33.9146 and a selling price of 33.9459.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 16.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 20.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 47.7192 and a selling price of 47.7706.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 18.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 23.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



