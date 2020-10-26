Business News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Foreign investors have absolute confidence in Ghana’s economy – Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for foreign affairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has noted that foreign investors now have absolute confidence in Ghana’s economy due to the good policies introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She revealed that the investors are willing to invest in the economy to create more jobs for the people of this country owing to the confidence they have in the local economy.



All around the world, she added, investors are willing to partner local businesses to establish their branches in the oil-producing West African country.



Speaking during a sod-cutting ceremony for the Tema Sewer Network, Solid and Waste Water Treatment Plant Facility on Sunday, Ms Ayorkor Botchwey further stated that Ghana’s economy was the fastest growing economy in the world until coronavirus pandemic.



She, however, expressed optimism that the country will regain that status soon.



“But for coronavirus Ghana will be the fastest economy of the world. We will regain that glory,” she stressed.



She asked Ghanaians to vote for President Akufo-Addo to win the elections on December 7.

