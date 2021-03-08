Business News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For the progress of the sector, we will work with Hawa Koomson - Tuna Association backtracks on earlier stance

The Association has earlier petitioned the Speaker against the approval of Hawa Koomson

The Ghana Tuna Association has said that it respects the decision by Parliament to approve Mavis Hawa Koomson for Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and is open to fully working with her.



This follows their earlier stance, opposing her nomination on concerns that her competence didn't fit the portfolio.



According to citibusiness.com, the Secretary of the Ghana Tuna Association, Richster Nii Armah Amarfio, has indicated that despite their reservations, they expect that Mavis Hawa Koomson will work in the interest of the local fisheries industry, and eventually for the progress of the sector.



“As an industry, we have no objection, we raised our issues, and it’s not about the person of Hawa Koomson, but it has to do with her understanding of the sector, the passion she has to show and the skill set required to be the Minister of Fisheries. If in the wisdom of Parliament and per their assessment they have made so far, she is up to the task, we as an industry will have to make do with what we have,” he said.



He added, however, that they are open to collaborate in ways that will ensure the sector thrives.



“We have seen a number of ministers in this republic. Some are very good and some are quite ok, and we have worked with all of them. And so we will continue to work with whoever comes,” he added.



Earlier, the Association had petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, over what it described as the poor performance of the nominee, Mavis Hawa Koomson, during her vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



From her performance at the vetting, which received widespread criticism and poor ratings, the Association were of the view that that underperformance presents her as incapable of running the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Ministry.



On March 3, Parliament, by a majority of 161 YES votes to 104 NO votes, gave its blessings to Mavis Hawa Koomson to become the minister for the sector, garnering the highest approval votes for the night.



This also came to many as a huge surprise owing to how widely she was lambasted for her poor showing during her vetting.