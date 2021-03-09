Business News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Food prices creeping up – Joe Jackson to government ahead of budget presentation

Financial analyst with Dalex Finance, Mr Joe Jackson

A financial analyst with Dalex Finance, Mr Joe Jackson has noted that food prices are increasing in the country.



He said he is expecting to hear the measures outlined by the government to deal with this situation in the budget statement to be presented by Leader of Government business in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Friday.



In a tweet, Mr Jackson said “Food prices creeping up. Cement prices up. Inflation up? We are waiting for the budget and how the ‘powers that be’ plan to address this. #BudgetFriday”



Ahead of the budget reading, Former Finance Minister, Mr Seth Terkper has wished the finance minister-designate Mr Ken Ofori Atta a speedy recovery.



Mr Ofori Atta travelled to the United States of America for medical treatment after suffering complications of the coronavirus.



This led to his inability to be vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



“It is official. 1st time since a substantive Minister for Finance will not read the Budget. Wishing Ken speedy recovery,” Mr Terkper tweeted.



He added “End-2020, anticipated cost of COVID-19 was 2.5%-to-3% in IMF RCF loan & GoG reports to Parliament.



“Projected Deficit was 4.5%, so adds to 7%. But, 2020 Mid-Year Review has 13%+ deficit (incl bailout cost in footnote). Others peg 15%-18%. So other non-COVID factors explain extra 8%+?”