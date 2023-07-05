Food Suppliers spend night at Buffer Stock Company over GH¢270 million debt

Business News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Members of the National Food Suppliers Association continue picketing at the National Buffer Stock Company as they slept at the premise to register their displeasure over the GH¢270 million debt owed them.



The members of the Association say they will not vacate the premises until they are paid.



Officials of the National Buffer Stock company are yet to comment on the issue.



The National Food Suppliers Association commenced picketing at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



Speaking to Starr News the spokesperson for the Association, Kweku Amedume stated that their action is to drum home the demand for their money since the government has failed to settle the over 2 years arrears owed its members.



An initial 14-day ultimatum was issued by the association to the buffer stock company demanding full payments of the outstanding arrears or risk a series of picketing.



“We will be here till our money is paid. We want to drive home the demand for our money which has been with Buffer Stock for over two years now. We’ve done everything possible to get our money paid but we don’t get results. So we intend to picket not only today, but we will also be here tomorrow and next day till our money is paid.



“The government has failed on its promises to give us the money. When we intended to picket the last time there were some few interventions which we complied but nothing has come out till now and that’s why we are picketing. We want to be here till they get us our money,” Mr. Amedome stated.



He continued: “Because we can’t be home now, our home is not convenient because the people that we borrowed to do business are on us. They want to take our properties. The banks want to take our properties so we want to be here because we don’t have comfort in our home anymore. We are talking about GH¢270 million and this money has spanned over two years.”



The spokesperson further stated that interest rates and cost of doing business have all gone up, but their money is the same value after two years.