Focus on AfCFTA trade during 6th Volta Trade and Investment Fair

Business News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The 6th Volta Trade and Investment Fair is ongoing in Ho, intensifying national efforts to uncover the region's hidden gems and vast investment potential.



Under the theme, “leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Economic Development,” the 2-week event primarily sought to attract capital for the local economy enriched with vast fertile lands, extensive water bodies, captivating tourist sites, and richly diverse ethnic heritage.



It was also an opportunity for companies and firms with vested interests in the region to showcase their diverse products and services.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, said his outfit is resolved to ensure businesses in the region are exposed to other African countries under the Free Trade Agreement.



The Paramount Chief and President of Battor Traditional Area, Togbe Patamia Dzekley called for the creation of an attractive environment for the youth to thrive under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.



“I look forward to a time when we can look back on this forum not just at the dawning of a splendid new era in the history of sustainable development for our region but also as one of the landmarks of economic progress in the region. It is inspiring to know that we have chosen to focus on manufacturing agribusiness and tourism and especially projecting our kente weaving industry this year. This is timely because sustainable industrialization must be the next step for our region.”



The President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dr. Humphrey K. Ayim-Darke, said the Volta Region has the support of the AGI in promoting the economic growth of the region.



“We consider our MSMEs the seat belts of industry and we are determined to offer them the right support and policies to spur them on to growth into giants that will thrive within the AfCFTA community in Africa and the Association of Ghana Industries with the 60 years of participating in the business space in advocacy has the right tool to support these in the Volta region to grow.”



The National AfCFTA Coordinator, Dr. Fareed Kwesi Arthur praised the initiative to put the Volta Region on the map of Africa.



High Commissioner of Kenya to Ghana, H.E Eliphas Barine, rehashed the need for Africans to join forces for success under AfCFTA.