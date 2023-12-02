Flows from IMF, World Bank will be in jeopardy if external debt restructuring stalls – Seth Terkper

Business News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper, has noted that Ghana’s international cash flows may be in jeopardy if external debt restructuring talks stall.



He, however, expressed optimism about the country’s possibility of reaching an agreement by the end of next week.



“I hope we can avert not reaching a deal with the creditors, otherwise unless we get some waiver, flows from the IMF and World Bank will be in jeopardy and we will still be locked out of the international capital market.



“I hope Government will rally and meet the required conditions so that we can get over these current economic challenges,” he was quoted by norvan reports.



Earlier, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta also affirmed that the government is likely to reach an agreement by end of next week.



“My hope is that by the end of next week we’ll have what we need. One of the key issues is the cut-off date and ensuring that there is comparability of treatment,” he said.



SSD/NOQ



