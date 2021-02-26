Business News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Flights disrupted as KIA workers withdraw services

All departures at the Kotoko International Airport have been affected after the decision was made

Workers of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have withdrawn some of their services effective today, Friday, February 26, 2021, as part of a protest of alleged mismanagement by the Managing Director, Mr Yaw Kwakwa.



The situation is largely expected to disrupt all departures at the Kotoko International Airport (KIA) this morning.



A statement issued by the Divisional Union of the Public Services Workers Union at the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) said: “action has become necessary following the Boards attempt to shelve the report of an investigative committee comprising the Ministry of Aviation, the Board, Senior Management, and the Public Services Workers Union which confirms the allegations of mismanagement and abuse of office leveled against the Managing Director, Mr Yaw Kwakwa.”



The affected services include; Screening of pre-board passengers and access control, Fire/Safety cover for all aircraft, Water supply and sewage treatment and Public announcement and flight display.



