Flashback: Government must create the right environment for private sector in AfCFTA - AGI President

play videoPresident of the Association of Ghana Industries, Seth Twum Akwaboah

President of the Association of Ghana Industries, Seth Twum Akwaboah, on August 19, 2019, admonished government to create a conducive environment for private sectors to enable them thrive in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



He explained that private sectors needed to be competitive in AfCFTA hence, the need for them to create up to scale products to serve all African countries.



On Monday, August 17, 2020, Government of Ghana handed over the Secretariat for the African Continental Free Trade Area to the African Union Commission. This followed the bid Ghana won in July 2019 to host the secretariat of the AfCFTA.



The free trade zone will increase Africa’s intra trade volumes by US$35 billion per annum when it kicks off in January 2021.



