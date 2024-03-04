Fixed-rate on import duties will bring stability, prosperity - Spare parts dealers supports Alan

Business News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has announced its endorsement of the independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen’s commitment to introduce a fixed rate on import duties when elected President of the Republic in the upcoming general elections.



The Association further said the move will contribute significantly to the growth of the spare parts dealership industry.



The proposed fixed rate will also bring stability and prosperity to its members, the Association said in a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business.



It would be recalled that Alan Kyerematen in February this year pledged to introduce a fixed rate on import duties within the first six months of his administration if elected as president.



Read the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association's press statement below



Press Statement



February 29, 2023 Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association Endorses Alan Kyerematen’s Pledge on Fixed Import Duties Rate.



The leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association announces its endorsement of the independent presidential candidate, Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s commitment to introducing a fixed rate on import duties.



Mr. Kyerematen has pledged to implement this initiative within the first six months of his administration if elected in the upcoming December 7 general elections.



The Association views Mr. Kyerematen’s commitment as a commendable effort that will significantly contribute to the growth of the spare parts dealership sector within the economy. As an Association we hold in high esteem his decision to make the duties on the importation of spare parts free after sealing the revenue loss loopholes at the ports after two years of his administration.



The proposed fixed rate, according to the Association, holds the potential to bring stability and prosperity to its members.



Expressing optimism about the positive impact of this proposal, the Association believes that the implementation of a fixed rate will serve as a game-changer in the sector.



This move is expected to empower importers, allowing for better planning and ensuring stable prices for commodities.



The Association acknowledges that such a measure will not only boost the spare parts dealership sector but will also bring relief to its members. The stability introduced through fixed import duties is seen as a catalyst for fostering growth and sustainability in the industry.



While endorsing Mr. Kyerematen’s proposal, the Association wishes him success in his electoral aspirations.



The leadership urges its members to remain calm as they carefully evaluate and consider all proposals presented by presidential aspirants in the ongoing race.



In closing, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association reiterates its commitment to engaging constructively with political candidates and policymakers for the betterment of its members and the overall growth of the economy.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Takyi Addo

Director of Communications



SA/MA



