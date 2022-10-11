Five most fashionable businessmen in Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the world of business, the focus is mainly on crunching numbers, making investments and the big deal about reaping profits.



While this is the case, having an impressionable persona is key to setting standards, as well as projecting elegance and modesty in one’s style of dressing.



In Ghana’s business environment, making fashionable statements tend to leave a lasting impression, and at other times, become trends.



GhanaWeb Business in this article has compiled a list of some businessmen in the country who often make fashionable statements with their sense of style.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko



Gabby Otchere-Darko is a private legal practitioner and businessman. He has carved a niche for himself with his stylish sense of dressing over the years.



He is quite known for his bald shaved look but carries himself quite well as he often dons elegant one-piece or three-piece suits along with beautiful shoes and accessories.



Mr Otchere Darko is also known for wearing beautiful bracelets.







Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong



Dr. Ofori Sarpong is an astute businessman with many years of experience who is known for his impressionable sense of dressing and rather calm demeanor.



He is the owner of Special Investments Limited, which deals in real estate and construction business, mineral water products, among others scattered across the country.



From driving his luxury vehicles with customized number plates, Dr. Ofori Sarpong has earned himself the right to be known as fashionable.



He is often sighted at public functions wearing fashionable brands such as Gucci, Calvin Klein and others.







Emmanuel Kojo Jones



Earlier this year, Ghanaian real estate mogul and CEO of Empire Domus, Emmanuel Kojo Jones gained notoriety on social media with the display of wealth and class on his engagement and wedding day.



The young businessman is often sighted wearing nicely fitted Kaftan clothing along with a nice shave and always carrying a broad smile.







Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)



Ghanaian businessman and real estate developer, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, is always in the trends for his flamboyant lifestyle and unique sense of fashion.



While he is popular for his inspirational videos and high-end lifestyle, Cheddar has earned himself the right to always be the talk of the town.



He often wears uniquely made outfits that depict a royal outlook. He also wears a hat and walks in an elegant way when in public.







Kennedy Osei



Kennedy Osei is a young businessman who serves as a director under the media division of the Despite Group of Companies, a business conglomerate in Ghana.



He is the eldest son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of the Despite Group of Companies.



Osei carries a rather simple but classy sense of fashion which has earned him some popularity.



MA/EA