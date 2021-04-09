Fishmongers at Wassa Akropong market record low patronage

Business News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Fishmongers at Wassa Akropong market in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality are blaming the FDA for the low patronage of fish on the market.



At the Wassa Akropong Market on Thursday, fishmongers say they are recording low sales due to the directive given by the FDA urging Ghanaians to temporarily stop the consumption of salted fish, locally known as kako.



This follows a report that some community folks had already picked and killed some of the live melon-headed whales washed ashore on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Brawire and Ankobra beaches in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.



According to the fish sellers, because of the directive to hold on with the consumption of salted fish, locally known as Kako, it has affected the sale of normal fish on the market.



Some fish sellers who spoke to Ghanaweb said, even though the fish they are selling on the market are not the ones that were washed ashore at Axim, consumers are refusing to buy.



They called on the FDA and the Fisheries Commission to expedite action on the investigation of what killed the fishes that were washed ashore in order to bring back life to the fish business.



