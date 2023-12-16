Fisheries observer found headless after going missing on a tuna vessel

Business News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The decapitated body of Samuel Abayitey, a Ghanaian fisheries observer who went missing a month ago aboard the tuna vessel "Marine 707" at Tema Harbour, has been discovered.



The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, raising concerns and prompting calls for a thorough investigation.



Details about Abayitey's disappearance are vague, and his family is demanding a comprehensive inquiry into the mysterious incident.



His brother, Emmanuel Eugene Dorpumor, explained that the family received information last month about Abayitey being missing from the ship.



According to colleagues, they were chatting with him in the evening, but when they woke up around 1am, he was nowhere to be found.



Despite an extensive search, they could not locate him on the ship.



On December 9, Abayitey's decapitated body was discovered washed ashore, near Tema.



While his head was missing, Mr Dorpumor was able to identify the remains as his brother.



The family is urging the Ghana Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind Abayitey's death.



Mr Dorpumor emphasised the seriousness of the situation and the need for legal representation for the family to seek justice.



Although some workers were initially arrested in connection with the incident, they have since been released and returned to the sea.



The family is calling on lawyers to assist in navigating the legal aspects of the case and ensuring a comprehensive investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Abayitey's death.







