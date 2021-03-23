Fisheries minister visits TOR, assures of continued premix supply

Business News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson has commended the management of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for their role in ensuring that there is uninterrupted supply of premix fuel to all landing beaches in the country.



According to the Minister, the steady supply of Premix fuel for fisher folks in the country remains a topmost priority for her ministry.



She assured Ghanaians that her ministry would collaborate with TOR and the Premix Secretariat as well as other stakeholders to ensure the steady availability of premix fuel to ensure productivity in the country.



The Minister made these remarks during a working visit to the refinery, since she assumed office in March 2021.



The visit offered the minister the opportunity to interact and gather useful information on the processing and distribution of the commodity and the strategic role played by TOR.



The Minister toured parts of refinery including its loading gantry where premix fuel and other products are lifted by clients through BRVs.



The Managing Director of TOR, Francis A.T Boateng was appreciative of the visit by the minister.



“The familiarization visits by both the Minister of Energy some weeks back and now the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, have shown that Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) remains an important national asset that contributes to both Energy Security and National development," he said.



Mr. Boateng expressed willingness on the part of the refinery to cooperate with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture to realise the ministry’s goal of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of Premix fuel in the country.



The Distribution Manager for TOR, Rosina Fiagbe stated that on average, TOR is able to load about thirty-seven to forty trucks of 13,500 liters of premix fuel on daily bases.



She said the refinery considers increasing the quantities to about 50 trucks whenever there is an upsurge in the demand.



She explained that allocation of premix fuel is carried out by the Premix secretariat while TOR works with the allocation to release the product through its loading gantry.