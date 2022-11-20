Fisheries Ministry blames BDCs for shortage of premix fuel in Ketu South

Business News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has put the blame on the Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) for the shortage of Premix fuel in Ketu South.



Madam Koomson was responding to a question asked by MP for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie about what the Ministry is doing to address the issue of inadequate premix fuel in the following fishing Communities: (i) Denu (ii) Adina (iii) Blekusu (iv) Atorku Kope and (v) Viepe.



In a related development, the Minister’s in a similar answer said, the supply of Premix fuel stalled recently owing to the inability of Bulk Distribution Companies to blend the required quantities for distribution.



This she stressed has “affected Premix fuel supply to all parts of the country including Pru East District. Efforts are being made to improve upon the supply issues.



He said this when Dr. Kwabena Donkor MP Pru East wanted to know “steps being taken to streamline the distribution of Premix fuel to ensure adequate and equitable distribution to fisher folk on the Volta Lake, particularly in Pru East District”.