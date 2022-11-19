Fisheries Minister commends GOIL for supplying quality marine gas oil

Business News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

The Minister for Fisheries & Aquaculture Develop­ment, Ms. Mavis Hawa­ Koomson, has lauded GOIL for the provision of quality marine gas oil and lubricants to fishing vessels.



In a keynote address at a fisheries’ stakeholder meeting on fuel bunkering services for marine vessels in Tema, she noted that local companies such as GOIL was well positioned and capable of providing quality services to sustain the industry.



The Fisheries Minister underscored the importance of fuel bunkering operations in the industry and called for guaran­teed, timely, safe, and closely monitored bunkering services that would protect crew members from piracy and other extremist activities.



She entreated offshore Marine Gasoil bunkering operators within the Ghanaian territorial waters to secure supplies from oil companies who have the requisite operating permits from the regu­latory bodies.



The Head of Technical and Special Products of GOIL, Mr J.B. Tagoe, assured stakeholders that GOIL had partnered them by giving them quality services and given customers competitive prices and the best credit facilities.



“We expanded and made ourselves visible at sea, providing you with marine gas oil of highest international standard. Quality is always the cutting-edge differen­tiator for every customer like you and that is what GOIL provides. GOIL also provides quality ma­rine lubricants that meets your en­gines’ specifications,”Mr Tagoe told fishing vessel owners.



The Chief Executive Officer of AMSOL Ghana, Technical Partners of GOIL, encouraged Ghanaians to patronise GOIL products because when GOIL wins, the government and the people of Ghana will derive maximum benefits in terms of the retention of profits locally.



The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms­ Grace Jeanet Mason, encour­aged the Fisheries Ministry to continue engaging the stake­holders to ensure that oceans are protected against pollution and environmental degradation. She promised to share good practices with Ghana.



At the end of the discus­sions, stakeholders called for a roundtable discussion with the Ministry and GOIL to find a lasting solution to the effect of fuel price instabilities affecting the smooth operations of the industry.



