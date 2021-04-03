First batch of Ofoase/Ayirebi constituents supported with paid apprenticeship program

Business News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase/Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has replicated the love of Christ during this Easter festivity by supporting the first batch of his constituents on a fully paid apprenticeship program.



According to the Information Minister, the program “will include hairdressers, dressmakers, welders, carpenters and other trades.”



“In all 400 beneficiaries will have their costs paid and logistics provided. God help us to succeed,” Mr Nkrumah, one of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s finest ministers, said.



Meanwhile, he has also inspected work on the Akyemansa Sports Complex which he said was now 70% complete, adding that “We look forward to receiving the black stars here someday.”



“The Akokoaso-Kumanin road has also now started receiving attention. It will shorten the journey to Accra as we can now pass through the Kumanin forest,” he said.



“Chia has also received a mobile telephone mast to improve connectivity and economic activity. I ended the day with a youth town hall meeting at Brenasi, taking feedback on our 1st session in the 8th Parliament,” the Minister said of his recent visit to his Constituency.







