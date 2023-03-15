Fire guts Kejetia market

Business News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News coming in from Kumasi, the capital city of Ashanti Region is that fire has gutted the central market, Kejetia.



The cause of the fire according to GhanaWeb sources is unknown.



The fire according to reports started around 4:30pm, today, March 15, 2023.



Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service are currently at the scene to douse the inferno and rescue people from the parts of the building which has been gutted by the fire.



There are thick smoke emanating from parts of the building.



A report by Joy News states that a mother and baby collapsed due to the heavy smoke at the scene.



Another woman also jumped out of the building to save her life.



The personnel from the Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service are currently at the scene to offer support to the victims of the inferno.



The injured are bring transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



