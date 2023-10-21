Fire destroys several shops at Makola market

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Reports have indicated that several shops were destroyed following a recent fire outbreak at the Makola market. According to the report, over 100 shops were destroyed by the fire, running into millions of cedis.



The news was shared by broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere on X on October 21, 2023.



But the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), in commemoration of its 125th anniversary, had directed all shops, markets, and lorry terminals as well as other establishments in the metropolis to close and participate in a massive clean-up exercise aimed at enhancing the city's cleanliness and overall environment.



The clean-up exercise which is scheduled to commence at 6 am to 10 am on Saturday 21st is also in preparation for the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



The focal areas for the exercise according to the AMA in a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, are the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) stretch of Palace Street and Rev. Thomas Clegg Memorial Methodist Church to Department of Social Welfare stretch of the Nii Asere Ayite Road in the Okaikoi South Sub-Metro, Chorkor (Old Winneba Road), Korle Bu Traffic Light to Mamprobi Post Office (Guggisberg Avenue) in the Ablekuma South Sub-Metro.



Other areas include the Fire Academy and Training School, Bodey (Cleland Road) through to Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (John Evans Atta Mills High Street), Odorkor Station on the Asafoatse Nettey Road to Bukom, Accra General Post Office and its environs, and Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital on the Derby Avenue in the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro.



The statement also directed all business activities and other economic activities to be halted during the period and urged all residents, corporate entities, traders, and shop owners to organize similar exercises in their communities in compliance with the AMA Sanitation, Cleaning, and Communal Labour Bye-laws 2017 which will be strictly enforced by the Environmental Health Officers (Saman Saman).



The AMA in the statement also announced that in line with the Ga Traditional Council's amended directive on the closure of all shops and markets on Saturday 28t October 2023, in honor of the departed Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, Public Health Officers would conduct a deratting exercise at the 31st Makola, Makola Nos. 2 and Agbogbloshie and London Markets.



"The closure of shops, markets, and lorry terminals is essential to ensure the active participation of businesses and individuals in this citywide initiative, "Mr Ankrah said.



