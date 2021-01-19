Business News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Financial index advances amid varying performances of major market indices

Market Summary



The benchmark index moderated by 1.78 points (-0.09%) to close at 1,967.24 with a 1.32% year-to-date return due to ACCESS (-2.05%) and UNIL (-9.89%) while the market capitalization eased to GH¢54.70 billion.



The GSE Financial Index was upbeat as a result of gains in RBGH (+9.76%) and SOGEGH (+3.03%), increasing by 5.66 points (+0.32%) to close at 1,795.32 with a year-to-date return of 0.70



The SAS Manufacturing Index tumbled by 78.47 points (-4.62) to close at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity surged as 209,167 shares valued at GH¢110,076 changed hands from 31,167 shares valued at GH¢21,449 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 35.46% of the total volume traded and 65.76% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.