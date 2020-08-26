Business News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Finance Ministry invites CSOs, FBOs to submit inputs into 2021-2024 budget

Civil society organizations (CSOs), faith-based organizations (FBOs), social partners and the general public have been asked by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to submit their inputs into the preparations of the budget statement for 2021-2024.



According to the Ministry, the 2021-2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy preparations have started and as due process requires, the general public are required to make their submissions.



“Taking cognizance of the fact that 2020 is an election year, a draft Budget Statement and Economic Policy will be prepared whilst a three months’ expenditure in advance of appropriation will be presented to Parliament by November, 2020.



“2021-2024 Budget Inputs. The Ministry will however present the full Budget Statement and Estimate in the first quarter of 2021.



“In this regard, the MoF requests inputs and written memoranda from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Faith Based Organizations (FBOs), Social Partners and the General Public, for consideration into the 2021 National Budget.



“This call is part of the several initiatives of Government to demonstrate its responsiveness to the needs of the Ghanaian citizenry. It is also to deepen citizens’ participation and involvement in the budget process. This is to assist Government to implement inclusive policies.



“The Ministry further expresses its appreciation to the Business Associations, Recognized Professional Bodies, Financial Institutions, Civil Society Organizations, Private Sector Operatives, Faith Based Organizations and the General Public for your involvement in the development of the National Budget over the years.”





