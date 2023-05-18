Finance Ministry, BoG to sign MoU on how to repay $3 billion IMF loan

Business News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that will outline the guidelines for repaying the $3 billion loan facility from the International Monetary Fund.



The $3 billion loan which will be disbursed within 36 months has a 0% interest rate with a grace period of 5.5 years and a final maturity of 10 years.



The programme under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and bringing fiscal operations and public debt to sustainable levels, supporting structural reforms, and promoting strong and inclusive growth while protecting the poor and vulnerable.



It has a front-loaded fiscal adjustment of 5.1 percentage points of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over 3 years (2023-2025) with the following Primary Balance (on a commitment basis) and fiscal adjustment (fiscal effort).



Ghana undertook among other conditions the domestic debt restructuring and secured financing assurances from its external creditors to arrive at the approval by the board on May 17, 2023.



SSD/MA