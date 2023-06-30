Finance Minister to present mid-year budget on July 27

Business News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the mid-year budget of the government before lawmakers in Parliament on July 27, 2023.



This was disclosed by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu when he presented the Business Statement for next week.



The mid-year budget review of the government will provide a platform for the Finance Minister to update the House and citizens on financial and economic projections and assumptions detailed in the government’s budget for 2023 which was earlier released in November 2022.



Following the approval of the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility from the International Monetary Fund, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to provide key updates on the utilisation of the funds thus far as well revenue projections and estimates.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:









MA/FNOQ