Finance Minister to engage MPs ahead of 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review

Business News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will on Friday, July 28, 2023, engage Members of Parliament in intensive discussions ahead of the government’s presentation of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review.



The discussions are expected to provide updates on the government's fiscal plans for the remainder of the 2023 financial year as well as chart a path towards economic stability and growth.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin addressing lawmakers on the floor of the House urged them to avail themselves to make inputs into the mid-year budget review which will be presented by the Finance Minister on July 31, 2023.



“Basically, it will be focusing on the welfare of the country because we are going to deal with financial matters and statutory funds before the final presentation on Monday and I hope you will talk to your colleagues who are not here now to avail themselves to make inputs into what we are going to discuss with the Finance Minister,” the Speaker noted.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance has had to reschedule the mid-year budget presentation about three times after it earlier set a July 25, 2023 date.



The presentation is in accordance with the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 which mandates the Minister of Finance to present the mid-year review of the budget statement on the Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year.



It aims to provide a platform for government to update the House and citizens of its economic progress as well as outline any necessary adjustments to the budgetary allocations and policies.



MA/OGB



