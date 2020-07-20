Business News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Finance Minister to deliver mid-year budget Thursday

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will on Thursday, 23 July 2020 present the 2020 midyear budget review to Parliament.



The presentation of the midyear budget review falls in line with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



The budget is expected to focus on roadmaps and strategies to generate revenue for the country following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 and recovery of the economy.



According to the Finance Minister, the mid-year budget will also examine support for industries and businesses that have been badly affected by the pandemic.



It is expected that Mr Ofori-Atta will announce a roadmap on how the government will pay back the GHS10 billion that was borrowed from the Central bank and USD 219 million that was transferred to deal with the deadly virus.

